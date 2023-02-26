Sudan: From the Field - Weathering Climate Change in Sudan

25 February 2023
UN News Service

Women in arid parts of rural Sudan, where water is becoming increasingly scarce due to climate change, are learning techniques to adapt to new weather patterns which will build their resilience for the future, thanks to support from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Women farmers in Sudan are being encouraged to take a more active role in their communities.The livelihood of many farming families is under threat due to the cumulative effects of conflict, economic and political instability, coupled with increased water consumption from population growth and agricultural development; climate change is the latest threat.

Women in Sudan's southern White Nile State, who are disproportionately affected by these natural and manmade hazards, are being encouraged to take a more active decision-making role in community projects which include building a water harvesting reservoir and planting drought-resistant and higher yielding crops.

Read more here about how other farming communities around the world can learn from Sudan's farmers and fight their own water crises and adapt to climate change.

