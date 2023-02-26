Egypt: Sisi Orders Boosting Digital Transformation Efforts

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated on Saturday 25/02/2023 the need to provide all necessary assistance to Egyptian youth to create and develop their capacities, as well as to promote entrepreneurship and encourage the expansion of startups in the communications and information technology sector, Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement.

Meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat, Sisi directed that the state's efforts to promote digital transformation and the automation of administrative and government procedures be continued to help citizens and reduce time, effort, and cost, while keeping up with the latest AI applications, whose importance and added value is steadily increasing at the global level.

Talaat briefed the President on efforts to qualify Egyptian human resources in information technology fields as part of the "Digital Egypt" strategy, which aims to maximize digital exports and attract more cadres, including freelancers, to the sector, by establishing a certified educational and training path in communication sciences and information technology.