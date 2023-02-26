Egypt: Youth Minister Attends Closing Conference of Sports Expo 2023

Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi attended a press conference Saturday 25/02/2023 on the final day of the International Sports Conference and Exhibition "Sports Expo 2023," held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi from February 22-25 at the Manara Center for International Conferences.

Large sports exhibits help open new markets and bring about economic recovery, with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi providing unprecedented assistance, reflecting the significance of sport and its relevance in helping the national economy, Sobhi said.

The Youth and Sports Ministry's work methodology is based on several foundations, including investment and economic management, he added.

Due to the success of its first edition, the international sports exhibition "Sports Expo" will be expanded in future editions by attracting major companies to display the latest technologies and products in the sports field, as well as meet with decision-makers from the public and private sectors, the minister said.

It is planned to be held yearly for all sports investors and industry executives, he added.