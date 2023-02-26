Egypt: Health Minister Inspects Tumors Institute Project in Damietta

Health and Population Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar directed to swiftly finalize a project of a tumors institute in Damietta.

He made the remarks on Saturday during an inspection tour in the governorate in which he was accompanied by Damietta Governor Manal Awad.

The tour came within the context of a series of field visits to various governorates to follow up on the quality of services offered to citizens.

The health ministry's spokesman, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, said the minister also inspected the Damietta public hospital to stand on the development achieved in overhauling it.