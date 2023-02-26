Egypt: Sisi Follows Up Efforts to Develop Environmental Sector

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the achievement of integration and balance between environmental efforts and the state's strategy for the rational management of environmental systems and natural resources, as well as the promotion of projects aimed at protecting and developing nature reserves and increasing community environmental awareness.

Meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Sisi reviewed efforts to develop the environmental sector based on numerous axes, including pollution reduction, natural resource preservation, and supporting environmental investments and green economic systems.

Fouad briefed Sisi on the latest efforts to reduce industrial and environmental pollution, manage construction and demolition waste in accordance with best international practices, and make a breakthrough in facilitating approval procedures for industrial, tourism, and technological projects while taking the highest relevant global environmental standards into account.

She also reviewed the overall strategy for preserving Egypt's numerous nature reserves, as well as the executive position in charge of managing them and supporting their long-term development plans to promote environmental and green tourism, particularly in the reserves of Nabq, Ras Muhammad, Wadi Al-Rayyan, and Qubbat Al-Hasna.

Sisi also followed up on the climate change issue to maintain the momentum created by Egypt's successful hosting of the 2022 global climate conference, COP27.

He directed that the present engagement with Abu Dhabi be in preparation for the UAE-hosted COP28 by the end of 2023.