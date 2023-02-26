Egypt: Minister - Environment &amp; Climate Investment Unit to Be Launched Soon

25 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Environment is expected to launch its environment and climate investment unit in the near future to be tasked with resolving problems facing climate projects, Environment Minister Yassmine Fouad said.

Speaking to MENA on Saturday 25/02/2023, Fouad added the unit is going to be publicized over the few coming days to engage the private sector in environment investments, such as waste management and nature reserve projects, and promote sustainable tourism in Egypt.

The unit will also try to facilitate environmental impact projects in novel areas, promote the market for carbon credits, and benefit from carbon credit exports and sales, the minister noted.

She said the unit will be established as part of the State's efforts to promote private investments, in pursuance of prime ministerial directives on that score.

Fouad also highlighted the significant attention and high priority President Abdel Fattah El Sisi now gives to environmental investments as a promising area that holds economic, social, and environmental benefits, such as green job opportunities, and supports national environment protection-based development plans.

