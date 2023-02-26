Egypt: Minister - Govt Offers Unprecedented Incentives for Private Investors

Minister of the Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat and Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Alain Pilloux reviewed Saturday 25/02/2023 joint cooperation areas and opportunities.

During a meeting with Pilloux and his accompanying delegation, Esmat hailed the bank's supportive role in national development efforts, voicing an interest in furthering mutual cooperation, especially in light of the multiple opportunities Egypt holds for private investors, who can benefit from a myriad of unprecedented incentives and facilities offered by the government.

The minister also briefed the delegation on reform and restructuring efforts at the his ministry's affiliated firms to prepare them for building effective partnerships with the private sector.

He also outlined investment opportunities made available for local as well as foreign investors in various domains, such the chemicals, mineral, and hotel industries, in line with the State Ownership Policy Document, which seeks to enhance the private sector's participation in development projects.

Meanwhile, the delegation members welcomed expanding cooperation with the Egyptian government, making use of Egypt's economic reforms and efforts to boost private sector partnerships, as well as the government's initial public offerings (IPO) program.