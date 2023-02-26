Egypt: Minister - Govt Offers Unprecedented Incentives for Private Investors

25 February 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of the Public Business Sector Mahmoud Esmat and Vice-President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Alain Pilloux reviewed Saturday 25/02/2023 joint cooperation areas and opportunities.

During a meeting with Pilloux and his accompanying delegation, Esmat hailed the bank's supportive role in national development efforts, voicing an interest in furthering mutual cooperation, especially in light of the multiple opportunities Egypt holds for private investors, who can benefit from a myriad of unprecedented incentives and facilities offered by the government.

The minister also briefed the delegation on reform and restructuring efforts at the his ministry's affiliated firms to prepare them for building effective partnerships with the private sector.

He also outlined investment opportunities made available for local as well as foreign investors in various domains, such the chemicals, mineral, and hotel industries, in line with the State Ownership Policy Document, which seeks to enhance the private sector's participation in development projects.

Meanwhile, the delegation members welcomed expanding cooperation with the Egyptian government, making use of Egypt's economic reforms and efforts to boost private sector partnerships, as well as the government's initial public offerings (IPO) program.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.