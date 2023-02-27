Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Security Checkpoint in Puntland

Bosaso — In what could be show of presence, Al-Shabaab executed an overnight ambush attack in Puntland's port city of Bosaso.

The authorities in the Gulf of Aden city confirmed the attack at a security checkpoint, where Al-Shabaab engaged in a 30 minutes battle with Puntland forces.

After getting an immediate reinforcements, Puntland troops pushed back the attackers whose goal was to overrun the checkpoint which protects Bosaso security.

There were reports of casualties on both sides but details are sketchy as Puntland didn't release any statement regarding the Thursday night raid by Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabab has base in Galgala mountains outside Bosaso where it trains its fighters and orchestrates attacks on the port city, which serves as the financial nerve hub of the regional administration.

For over a decade, Puntland, a relatively calm regional state in northeastern Somalia has been facing daul threats from Al-Shabaab and ISIS bases the Bari region's hills.

The two militant groups were under US military rader for years and faced drone strikes that killed top commanders.

Last month, US Navy SEAL killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in Puntland operation.

Al-Sudani was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex in Bari region, hoping to capture him but a resistance led to his death.