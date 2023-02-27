Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Coca Cola Announces Subsidy for 30 Plastic Collection Centers, Pledges Up to 10 Million Birr

24 February 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Coca Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) signed an agreement with 30 plastic bottle collection centers in Addis Abeba, to give a subsidy of up to 10 million birr aiming to boost polyethylene terephthalate plastic (PET) bottle collection rates.

The company planned to subsidize 1,000 birr for every 1,000KG PET collected within a month in a pilot project set to be implemented for one year in two phases.

"We are committed to investing in our planet to help make the world packaging problem a thing of the past. This will provide a huge advantage for the recycling company and create job opportunities," Daryl Wilson, managing director of CCBA in Ethiopia, said during the launch event on Thursday.

"The Coca-Cola Company and all its bottling partners are leading the industry to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one we sell by 2030. We're working to bring people together to help make a World Without Waste a reality," said Wilson.

Admiring the initiative by Coca Cola, Eshetu Lemma, Addis Abeba City Cleansing Agency General Director said, " beyond cleaning the city, the plastic bottle gives the collector a sustainable income".

The company said it has set up PET collection centers across the country, trained and empowered more than 15,000 women PET collectors. AS

