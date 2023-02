Mogadishu — AU mission in Somalia confirmed the deaths of three personnel in a helicopter crash during a joint military training in southern Somalia on Saturday.

Eight other were wounded in the tragic incident which took place in Baleddogle airfield, about 90 kilometers west of Mogadishu where US military trains elite Danab soldiers.

The AU mission didn’t disclose the nationalities of the dead in the statement. The wounded were evacuated to ATMIS hospital in Mogadishu’s Halane base camp.