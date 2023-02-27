Zimbabwe: Shamva Man Crashed to Death By a Tree Uprooted By a Storm

27 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Fungai Lupande — A 23-year-old Shamva man was crashed to death by a huge fig tree uprooted by a storm yesterday.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe said the deceased, Roberto Mukanwa of Mukanwa Village under Chief Bushu took shelter under a makeshift shade under the tree.

Mukanwa who was tout along Shamva-Chakonda Road died on the spot.

Insp Mundembe said his body was retrieved and taken to Shamva Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Mukanwa was identified by Kelvin Dangarembizi (32) of Mukanwa Village.

