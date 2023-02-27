Zimbabwe: CAPS United Forward Mandiranga Joins Mozambican Club UD Songo

27 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CAPS United forward Emmanuel Mandiranga has become the latest Zimbabwean player to join a Mozambican club after signing for champions UD Songo on a one-year contract.

Mandiranga becomes the second Zimbabwean to join the Mozambican outfit after Dynamos defender Tinotenda Muringai, who signed a one-year loan deal from Dynamos earlier this month.

The two Zimbabwean players are expected to add some experience to US Songo ahead of their participation in the CAF Champions League.

Mandiranga is relishing the opportunity to use the move to Mozambique as a stepping stone in his career.

"I'm looking forward to this new chapter in my career. It's every player's wish to take his career to a higher level and I hope to make the best out of it," Mandiranga said.

"I can't wait to be on the field of play and help my club achieve its set targets. I would also want to take this opportunity to thank all the coaches that I passed through their hands to be where I'm today."

Mandiranga is a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy, the Harare-based football institution which is credited for producing top Zimbabwean footballers such as Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.

The 27-year-old forward has played for a number of clubs locally. In addition to his recent stint with CAPS United, Mandiranga also played for TelOne, Harare City, Bulawayo City, How Mine and Dynamos.

