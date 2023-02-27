Egypt: Kevin Hart's Show Cancelled Because He Called Egyptians 'Black'?

Award-winning actor and comedian Kevin Hart had been due to perform in Cairo on February 21, but the show was cancelled because of "local logistics issues".

However, many believe that a statement Hart made in the past was the reason for the show's cancellation. He reportedly referred to ancient Egyptians as Black people. "We must teach our children the true history of Black Africans when they were kings in Egypt and not just the era of slavery that is cemented by education in America. Do you remember the time when we were kings?"

The statement sparked an uproar, according to the Middle East Eye.

Black Enterprise reports that although there is no definitive evidence that Hart made that statement, social media users in Egypt were extremely vocal about the alleged comments that it was trending. On Twitter, the hashtag #CancelKevinHart was prominent in the weeks leading up to the show.

The show's organizers R Productions released a statement. "It is with a heavy heart that we share with you, due to local logistical issues, the cancellation of our Kevin Hart event scheduled for February 21st, in Cairo. You have always shown us continuous support in all our events and for that we're grateful. In the meantime, we are asking for your patience as we work with the TicketsMarché team to make sure that all the refunds are met in the shortest time possible. It is our dream to create the best experiences for all of our clients and ensure that Egypt is placed on the international map at the highest possible standards. We will continue to work towards that dream every day. Again, thank you for your continuous support and understanding."

According to Al-Monitor, the race of ancient Egyptians has been the subject of debate for decades. The theory that ancient Egyptians were Black was pioneered by Senegalese historian Cheikh Anta Diop in the 20th century. Some modern scholars have cautioned against using modern-day racial categories in reference to ancient Egypt.

Meanwhile, the comedian had a great time in South Africa where he performed in Cape Town and Pretoria. Mpho Hart, his adopted South African name, said his final show in South Africa was "one for the record books".