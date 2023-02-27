Kenya: Who Will Stop This Man? Super-Fast Omanyala 'Edits' His World Lead At Nyayo

Nairobi — Barely 24 hours after running the fastest 100m time in the world this year, Ferdinand Omanyala just can't stop, as the Commonwealth Champions shaved 0.02secs off to set a new fast time 0f 9.82secs.

Omanyala ran the time, his second fastest all time, during the final of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Weekend Meeting at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday evening.

The African champion edged ahead of Samuel Imeta who clocked a sub-10 for the first time in his career, timing 9.84 in second.

More to follow...