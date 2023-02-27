Kenya: China Square Closure Sparks Mixed Reactions Both Online, Offline

27 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — China Square yesterday extended its Kenyan operations closure, citing public safety concerns.

The decision came after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria issued a deportation warning to the owner of the business, Lei Cheng.

Kuria also sought to help the Chinese investor to set up a factory in Kenya.

Affordable products at the facility, Kuria warned, were harming local traders, whose businesses would suffer as a result of low prices.

The mall dominated the social media space over the weekend, with a section of Kenyans praising Kuria for the bold move while others terming it antibusiness.

China Square was opened on January 29, attracting a huge number of customers for its affordable clothes, electronics, and household items, threatening local businesses.

Its closure comes at a time when President William Ruto's administration is looking to attract investors to the country.

The unilateral move, however, will discourage other investors from investing in the country out of fear of government's erratic decisions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.