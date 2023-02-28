Zimbabwe: eSwatini, Zambian Airlines Get Permits to Operate in Zimbabwe

The Herald
Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport
27 February 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Adelaide Kuudzerema

Eswatini Air and Zambia Airways have obtained foreign operator permits (FOPs) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), allowing them to operate passenger and cargo operations in and outbound of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

In his remarks on the latest development, CAAZ Director General Elijah Chingosho said:

"We are excited about the positive prospects for 2023 in line with the national Vision 2030 and guided by the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) as we implement the government-initiated Open Skies Policy, positioning our economy for more trade, investment and tourism."

He said further details on the commencement date and frequencies of flights will be announced by the respective Airlines in due course.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.