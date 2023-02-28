Zimbabwe: eSwatini, Zambian Airlines Get Permits to Operate in Zimbabwe

Eswatini Air and Zambia Airways have obtained foreign operator permits (FOPs) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ), allowing them to operate passenger and cargo operations in and outbound of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

In his remarks on the latest development, CAAZ Director General Elijah Chingosho said:

"We are excited about the positive prospects for 2023 in line with the national Vision 2030 and guided by the National Development Strategy 1(NDS1) as we implement the government-initiated Open Skies Policy, positioning our economy for more trade, investment and tourism."

He said further details on the commencement date and frequencies of flights will be announced by the respective Airlines in due course.