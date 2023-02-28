Zimbabwe: U.S. Official to Visit Zimbabwe

28 February 2023
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe will today host the United States deputy assistant secretary of State in the Bureau of African Affairs Ambassador Robert Scott, where discussions around various issues affecting the two countries will take place.

The four-day visit will see Ambassador Scott meet Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava, along with other relevant Ministers.

"The United States of America (USA) Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs, Ambassador Robert Scott is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe, to discuss various issues of mutual interest between the two countries from the 28th of February 2023 to the 3rd of March 2023," said Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo in a statement yesterday.

"The meeting is expected to review the recent US-Africa Leaders Summit which was held in Washington DC, and to which Zimbabwe was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ambassador Shava."

Mr Mugejo said Zimbabwe would apprise Ambassador Scott on the AfDB Structured Dialogue Programme and the associated reform priorities which the government had implemented, especially in the last five years.

This is on the back of the inroads which the two countries have made in cooperating, at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

However, some Government officials have since expressed concern over the visit, saying Ambassador Scott plans to meet with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officers, which is outside his itinerary.

