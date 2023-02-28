South Africa: ANC's Reaction to Eskom Revelations Exposes a Party in Denial of Reality and in a Deep Ethical Crisis

analysis

The party is under intense strain and could easily fall in the elections next year to an unprecedented minority level. This is what makes its response to the claims of corruption at Eskom so startling -- there appears to be no understanding of how vulnerable the party is and just how much the lives of ordinary South Africans have worsened of late.

While it has not yet been revealed which politically connected individuals are benefiting from corruption at Eskom, it is obvious that much more information will burst into the public domain soon. This is likely to eventually include the names of the senior individuals reportedly involved.

The ANC's response, so far, may have echoes of the beginning of the State Capture era, when the circling of the wagons was the name of its game. Instead of cracking down on corruption, the party is attacking those who are fighting to save Eskom and the SA economy.

This comes at a critical time for the party, as it is due to face voters just next year when load shedding is still likely to be an overwhelming central issue.

The reaction of the ANC to former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter's claims...