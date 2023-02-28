Somalia: Battle Rages On East of Las Anod After Ceasefire Efforts Failed

Lasanod (Smn) — Fighting re-erupted on Tuesday morning in eastern Las Anod between Somaliland troops and SSC tribal militia, which has been making incredible gains for the past few days.

The conflict entered its 23rd day in a row with hospitals coping with a high number of wounds as the death toll passed more than 100, including women and children caught in the fire.

Tuesday's fighting is reported to be going on between Las Anod and Tukaraq, where the SSC fighters are trying to push the Somaliland forces from their remaining bases.

Residents told Radio Shabelle that both sides trade heavy and small weapons that could be heard beyond the war zones. Thousands of people fled from their houses in Las Anod city.

The number of casualties from Today's battle remained unclear due to the lack of communication in the remote area, where the phone network was not available at the time.

A leading SSC elder called Suldan Sa'id accused Somaliland of seeking a solution to the conflict at gunpoint and that he said will not work accordingly.

He called for respecting the people's voices for self-determination and the establishment of their own Federal State free from Somaliland rule. This demand is the root cause of the conflict.

Las Anod, which lies on the Somaliland-Puntland border faces its worst situation since last month due to the battle for control between the local community fighters and the breakaway region.

As many as 600 people were wounded in the war, including some in critical condition with hospitals reporting a shortage of medicine and beds to admit the victims of the conflict.