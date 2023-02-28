Kenya: CS Machogu Says Govt to Partner With Microsoft to Align Education System With Digital Technology

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has said that the Government will step up its partnership with Microsoft Company to align the education system with digital technology.

Speaking today at his Ministry of Education Jogoo 'B' offices, the Cabinet Secretary said the Ministry will map out all areas of partnership with the company in order to open a limitless digital space for the youth.

"The Government wants to establish internet connectivity in counties, sub-counties, and eventually all over the country in order to open space for online jobs for our youth," the CS said.

The CS who was speaking during a courtesy call by a team from Microsoft company said that the country is in the process of developing an open university, digital labs, and books integrated systems saying such gestures from digital companies will boost government initiatives.

The CS asked the ministry officers to fast-track the implementation of the partnership, and advised them to stick to the memorandum of understanding where there is one and develop one where there is none.

Speaking during the occasion, Microsoft's Company Director of Education in Africa, Ms. Angela Ng'ang'a said they have several paths of collaboration with the Ministry of education.

"We are not new to the ministry, we have worked closely with the Ministry before; we can only increase our areas of partnership," Ng'ang'a said.

She said they have successfully worked with several agencies under the Ministry of Education in areas of digitization and automation, and cited the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC), and Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) as among the beneficiaries of the partnership.