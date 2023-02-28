Malawi: People Are Hypocritical Says Tapps On 'Ndili NDI Nyere' Song Controversy

Tapiwa 'Tapps' Bandawe, a legendary music producer has said his the controversy sorrounding Dan Lu's controversial 'Take my body' (Ndili ndi Nyere) is out of hypocrisy.

Tapps, who is the executive producer of the song explained the record is about expressing emotions and not mentioning ones private parts.

"Nyere is an expression of being horny. Its not like kumutukwana munthu zamukabudula. I would not say tatukwana.

"In terms of the content people are hypocritical.

"How many songs has Chris Brown, Burna Boy released that are sexually offensive and get played on radio or in clubs and people dance to," he questioned.

Tapps went after people who are saying the song should be banned even before it's release saying people have a lot of "nasty" things circulating in their WhatsApp messengers.

"There is a lot going on; you have porn circulating, sexually sensitive messages, our song filtered what would be termed as offensive."

Tapps said people have to look at it from the international context: "The beat, the groove," adding "The main aim is to capitalism on what is happening internationally beat wise.

"Forget the lyrics; Nigerians are hitting the Superbowl, number one records, it's Africa time in terms of music."

He said music is made to export and they are happy with the vibe it has brought.

Tapps added the fact that the song has started up a conversation is a good thing.