Malawi Human Rights Commissioner Kanyuka Advocates Strengthening Child Protection System

Malawi Human Rights Commissioner Rosemary Kanyuka has expressed the importance of strengthening child protection system that is able to reduce risks, restore hope and dignity of a child.

Kanyuka made the remarks on Friday evening in Lilongwe during the premiere of a movie, 'Nelia's Dream,' organized by Amref Health Malawi in partnership with a consortium of organizations that deal with children.

She said a system should be functional, multi-sectoral and is able to prevent and respond to child protection issues, saying it should contain "a set of laws, policies, regulations, children's life skills, essential services, rehabilitation and government's commitment".

Kanyuka said a shared responsibility by various players with a goal of creating safe and protective environment for children, government and families is needed.

She further said every child is vulnerable although the degree of vulnerability differs, adding that all children are psychologically and physically immature.

The Commissioner, therefore, called for a multi-sectoral approach in order to have a system that is able to respond to violence, abuses, exploitation and neglect of a child.

Amref Health Malawi Executive Director, Hester Mkwinda Nyasulu said through the movie they want to equip communities and youths with necessary life skills and knowledge that can help them make decisions about their health and future.

"This movie will help to communicate the issues that are discussed about young girls to realize their dream," he said, while urging the corporate world to help in reaching out to communities and parents so that children, especially the girl child, is educated.

The movie, 'Nelia's Dream', tackles issues of child rights and gender based violence. It depicts a young girl who escapes an arranged marriage, goes back to school and ends up becoming a successful truck driver.

From Lilongwe, the movie will be premiered in Blantyre, Mzuzu, Zomba then to other districts with an aim of raising awareness on gender-based violence and child protection and rights.