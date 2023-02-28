Kenya: Capital FM Starts Airing Swahili News Bulletins

28 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Capital FM Kenya has added Kiswahili news bulletins to its range of news offerings.

MaryAnne Musangi, the owner of the station, approved the initiative to broadcast the Swahili bulletin every Monday to Friday at 5.00 pm.

She noted that the decision is part of the station's strategy to expand its reach in the media industry and appeal to a wider audience.

"The station is embarking on trying something new and we hope that we will be able to expand our reach," she said.

Capital FM Kenya began broadcasting in 1996, and for 26 years, it has used the English language as the primary mode of communication in all its programs.

Bernard Momanyi, the News Editorial Director, welcomed the initiative, noting that it presents a unique opportunity for the station to diversify its delivery of news to its audience.

"We have been an English radio station for many years and this is a golden opportunity for us to do things differently," he said.

Additionally, the news team will publish a Swahili video evening bulletin on the station's social media pages every Friday.

