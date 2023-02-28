Namibia: Estelle Tjipuka Launches 'Breaking Barriers'

The launch for Estelle Tjipuka's book 'Breaking Barriers' on Friday was both an inspiring and successful event, with first lady Monica Geingos officiating.

At the launch, executive, business, and transformational coach Tjipuka shared valuable insights about breaking barriers and achieving success, emphasising the characteristics of barrier breakers, including confidence, perseverance, resilience, and the ability to take calculated risks.

She also said success is not just for private consumption but for public impact and that it is our time to break the barriers that are holding us back.

'Breaking Barriers' is a memoir that tells the story of Tjipuka's life from childhood to adulthood, highlighting significant events that were barriers to her success. She analyses these events, offering life lessons and the strategies that she used to overcome the barriers.

At its core, the book is the story of a determined little girl born to a disadvantaged family at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay. Despite facing many challenges such as financial constraints, mental barriers, and illness, Tjipuka persevered and achieved her goals.

The book is inspiring, and is dedicated to Tjipuka's parents. In the first chapter, she contextualises the hardships, struggles and barriers that her parents had to endure in life just to survive. Tjipuka's parents broke the barrier of poverty by investing in the education of their children, ensuring their children never experienced what they had to go through. They changed the family tree, and their story is inspiring in so many ways.

Tjipuka also highlights the importance of thinking generationally and instilling values such as hard work, honesty, and trustworthiness in their children. She encourages readers to start thinking generationally and to focus on the pace of their race, as the pace at which one runs their race will determine their position of determination.

Another key takeaway from the book is the importance of purpose. Tjipuka emphasises that purpose is not always a straightforward path, and there can be many detours and barriers that one needs to overcome. She encourages readers to have a north star focus in life, and to serve something that is bigger than themselves.

Tjipuka's book offers valuable insights and strategies for breaking barriers and achieving success. It is a must-read for anyone who wants to overcome obstacles and achieve their goals in life.