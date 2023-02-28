Namibia: Paulino, Moyo Win Pairs Qualifier

EVELYN Paulino and Dignity Moyo won the 2023 Windhoek Lager International Pairs Qualifier at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club over the weekend.

The pair won the competition with a total of 45 points, while Johannes Goagoseb and Inklous Suze came second one point behind.

Dewald Coetzee and Raymond van Zyl finished third on 43 points after beating Borris Erasmus and Mannetjies Burger, and Melt van Schoor and Jolene van Schoor on a count-out.

Joseph Martin and Thomas Shitaleni finished sixth on 42 points after beating five other pairs on a count-out, namely Antonio Gamito and Gavin van Wyk, Izak van Tonder and Andrew Dodds, Gerhardus Liebenberg and Christo Liebenberg, Justin Mwamba and Coen van Graan, and Hansina Hinda and Johannes Xoagub.

A total of 45 pairs competed in the tournament, while the top four pairs qualified for the regional final which will be held in August.

Three lucky draw prizes were sponsored by Fanie Oosthuizen, while the nearest to the pin winners were Zillan du Pisani (third hole), Johannes Hesekiel (ninth hole), Johannes Goagoseb (13th hole) and Danie van Schoor (17th hole).

The club will host the Windhoek Lager Central Open next weekend.