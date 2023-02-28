Angola: Head of State Invites Audit Court President to Resign

27 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, invited the president of the Audit Court (TC), Exalgina Gambôa, to resign her mandate, because she no longer has conditions to exercise her functions.

In a statement sent to ANGOP, the Press Office of the Presidential Palace does not specify the type of occurrences that President João Lourenço considers susceptible of compromising the normal functioning of the Audit Court, in particular, and the judicial power, in general.

It adds that the Angolan Head of State´s invitation to the judge to resign was made on 21 of the current month, "which has not happened to date".

According to the mentioned statement the request of President João Lourenço for the judge to quit her position was based on Article 108, point number 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and aimed to "promote and guarantee the regular operation of State bodies".

The Audit Court is tasked with monitoring the legality of financial and administrative management acts of the State and other public and private institutions as determined by law, in order to ensure the proper application of public resources for the benefit of Angolan citizens.

Exalgina Gambôa took office in June 2018. Previously, among other duties, she was Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.