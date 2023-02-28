Angola: Head of State Invites Audit Court President to Resign

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, invited the president of the Audit Court (TC), Exalgina Gambôa, to resign her mandate, because she no longer has conditions to exercise her functions.

In a statement sent to ANGOP, the Press Office of the Presidential Palace does not specify the type of occurrences that President João Lourenço considers susceptible of compromising the normal functioning of the Audit Court, in particular, and the judicial power, in general.

It adds that the Angolan Head of State´s invitation to the judge to resign was made on 21 of the current month, "which has not happened to date".

According to the mentioned statement the request of President João Lourenço for the judge to quit her position was based on Article 108, point number 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola and aimed to "promote and guarantee the regular operation of State bodies".

The Audit Court is tasked with monitoring the legality of financial and administrative management acts of the State and other public and private institutions as determined by law, in order to ensure the proper application of public resources for the benefit of Angolan citizens.

Exalgina Gambôa took office in June 2018. Previously, among other duties, she was Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs.