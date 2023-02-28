Angola Hosts African 2023 Basketball Tournament

Luanda — Angola will host the second edition of the African Basketball Championship for athletes playing in their countries (Afrocan´2023), from 8 to 16 July this year.

The agreement is based on a memorandum of understanding signed Monday, in Luanda, between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB).

The agreement was signed by FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave and FAB President Moniz Silva, and was witnessed by the minister of Youth and Sports, Palmira Barbosa.

On the occasion, the continental sports leader suggested that besides Luanda City (capital), the competition should be held in other provinces, city.

He stressed that Afrocan´s objective is to give greater visibility to the players that evolve in their respective countries, being important that the competition be as comprehensive as possible.

Aníbal Manave praised the Angolan Government for having positively accepted the invitation to organize the continental event, which, according to him, will give dignity to players who do not participate in international competitions, despite their sporting skills.

The Mozambican sportsman said he had seen that Angola has excellent infrastructures, mentioning as an example the Acácias Rubras pavilion, in Benguela Province, which hosted the first window of qualification to the world cup and the Kilamba Multi-purpose pavilion, in Luanda Province, which hosted the fifth and last stage of qualification.

The tournament ended with Angola´s qualification for the World Cup, this year in Asia, alongside Cape Verde, Côte d´Ivoire, Egypt and South Sudan.

The Vice President of the Angolan Federation for Sports, Sílvio Lemos, welcomed the confidence that FIBA has placed in its Angolan branch.

He said that it was time to draw up a strategy with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to satisfactorily meet FIBA´s expectations.

In the first edition in 2019, held in Egypt, Angola ended in the third place, coached by Paulo Macedo.