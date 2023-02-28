Angola: DRC Diplomat Highlights Good Business Relations With Angola

27 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The chargé d´affaires of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Angola, Laula Kahamba Jean-Marie Vianney, told ANGOP that currently trade relations between the Republic of Angola and his country are good.

The DRC diplomat made these statements during an interview, last weekend, stressing that there is no complaint, both from the Angolan and the Democratic Republic Congo sides, because the two peoples share the same culture and the same way of trading along the common border.

Regarding the circulation of people and goods, Laula Kahamba Jean-Marie Vianney said that all that is needed is to improve the entry and exit of people and goods on both sides.

For that reason, the Economic and Trade Affairs officer said, the Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Angola, Kalala Mayiba, and his Angolan counterpart, Miguel Costa, are working to find ways and means of promoting trade activities in the region.

By the way, the DRC diplomat noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, trade activities at the Luvo border were paralysed, which made it difficult to operate normally.

At the time, the official also praised the good organisation that currently exists at the border, mainly on the DRC side, with the modernisation of customs services, allowing the entry and exit of people and their goods, without constraints.

Laula Kahamba Jean-Marie Vianney asked Angolan businesspeople wishing to invest in his country to consult the DR Congo Embassy in order to receive official information for that purpose.

