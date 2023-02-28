Kenya: Nairobi Muslim Community Faults Supreme Court Ruling On Gay Rights

Nairobi — The Muslim community in Nairobi has expressed its displeasure with Friday's Supreme Court ruling allowing the LGBTQ+ community in Kenya to register associations.

The Committee of Nairobi's Jamia Mosque called the judgement "unfortunate," stating that it would have a negative impact on religious, cultural, and family traditions that form the foundation of societal relationships.

"The decision by three of the five Supreme Court judges to allow gays and lesbians to have Legal recognition is shocking, unbecoming and totally unacceptable to Kenyans who value religion, cultural traditions and family relations," said Abdulbari Hamid, Jamia Mosque's Committee Secretary General.

Hamid also voiced his concerns about what he described as "insidious covert plans" to promote the homosexual agenda to young minds in schools and the sale of children's books advocating for homosexuality in leading bookshops.

He described homosexuality as immoral and criminal.

'unAfrican' tendencies

Hamid further argued that powerful lobby groups with malevolent intentions were promoting legislation and normalization of homosexuality and coercing African States to accept their agenda.

"We are dismayed that the Supreme Court chose to ignore the fact that homosexuality is unAfrican and repugnant to local traditions and instead chose to open a window for the vice to be spread in Kenyan homes under the guise of human rights," the mosque official said.

Hamid went on to say that the ruling has left many Kenyans wondering if the same judges could use the same basis to legalize activities of groups promoting other social vices like pedophilia or nudism, which are criminal acts under Kenyan law.

He called upon the National Assembly to introduce legislation that criminalizes homosexuality.

"We are calling upon Members sf Parliament to aptly serve the will of Kenyans by coming up with clear legislation to further buttress the criminalization of homosexual relationships in the Constitution and Acts of Parliament," Hamid said.

He also appealed to President William Ruto to stand against what he described machinations whose ultimate goal is to decriminalize homosexual relationships.

"The President is a strong voice against these social evils and Kenyans are looking at him to lead them in rejecting these vices," he said.