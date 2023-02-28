Tanzania: Stop Derailing Efficiency, Says President Siluhu Hassan

Dodoma — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has sent a strong message to the newly appointed top leaders in her government over unnecessary misunderstandings between them that have been derailing efficiency, insisting that they risk being sacked.

The Head of State said that those who will engage in squabbles in their offices will end up being sacked and their positions replaced immediately.

Dr Samia said she had noted with concern that some ministers were fighting with their deputies over self-interests and, so, do the permanent secretaries and their deputies.

"I want you to go and work for our people, I don't want to hear again that you are fighting and I fail to understand why you should have internal grudges while you are working in the similar office," she said adding:

"Should I hear anything about misunderstanding among you, I will not hesitate to axe all of you from your offices."

In a related development, Dr Samia said that all ministers, their deputies, permanent secretaries and the deputies and other top leaders of the executive will meet in Arusha for two days for a special retreat on how they should discharge their duties efficiently.

According to her, they will convene between March 3 and 4, this year adding that former Chief Secretary, Ambassador Philemon Luhanjo is expected to be among the persons, who will give his presentation to them.

The president was speaking after swearing in ministers, deputy ministers, permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and regional commissioners that she appointed last Sunday.

At the weekend, President Samia made some changes in one of the major cabinet reshuffle appointing new faces, dropping some as well as transferring other leaders to different responsibilities.

The Head of State further transferred the ministry of investment from the prime minister's office to the president's office.

Dr Samia removed the position of permanent secretary of fisheries and instead the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries remained with one PS and two deputy general secretaries, respectively.

Yesterday, the Head of State said that the reshuffle was normal aimed at increasing efficiency in her government in efforts to meet targets of serving 'wananchi'.

In the sweeping changes, President Samia has made several changes, including dropping one minister in a cabinet reshuffle, transferring deputy ministers, and appointing new permanent secretaries and deputies.

The changes come just a few days after the Head of State made another minor change, transferring Mohamed Mchengerwa from the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Sports to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, swapping positions with Ambassador Pindi Chana to the respective ministry on February 14th this year.

In the reshuffle announced on Sunday, by the Chief Secretary (CS), Dr Moses Kusiluka, the president promoted Mr Abdallah Ulega to become Minister for Livestock and Fisheries replacing Mr Mashimba Ndaki, who was dropped.

Dr Samia also appointed Mr Hamisi Mwinjuma as Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports. He replaces Pauline Gekul, who was appointed Deputy Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs.

Five deputy ministers have been moved to other ministries as a result of the cabinet reshuffle. They are Geoffrey Pinda, who was appointed deputy minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, whereas Ridhiwani Kikwete was relocated to become Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Public Service management and Good Governance).

Mr Kikwete replaced Deo Ndejembi, who was yesterday sworn in as Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), to replace David Silinde, who was appointed as the Deputy Minister for Livestock and Fisheries.

In another development, the Head of State made changes to the top jobs in three regions as follows:

Christina Mndeme, a former CCM Deputy Secretary General-Mainland, was appointed Regional Commissioner for Shinyanga Region, to replace Ms Sophia Mjema, who in January was appointed the CCM's Secretary for Ideology and Publicity.

Dr Francis Michael was appointed Songwe Regional Commissioner. Before this appointment, he was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.

Dr Michael replaced Waziri Kindamba, who has been moved to the Tanga Region to fill the position left by Omary Mgumba, who was dropped by the president in the new reshuffle.

In another move, President Samia yesterday confirmed Eng Yahya Samamba as Acting Executive Secretary of Mining Commission.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony yesterday, Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa congratulated the president for the new changes in the government as he assured her of effective performance.

"On behalf of other leaders who have been sworn in today, I assure you that we will perform our duties by considering professionalism, trust and highest degree of responsibility and I want to State clearly that we will implement your directives and the CCM manifesto," he noted.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson also shared similar sentiments saying that the legislature would continue according the executive arm of the government close collaborations as well as offering every necessary advice.