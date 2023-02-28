Kenya: Ruto Cabinet Scores D in Infotrak's 100-Day Performance Index

Nairobi — President William Ruto's Cabinet has been graded at D in a new 100-day performance review published by Infotrak on Tuesday.

The research conducted between February 21 and 24 placed the collective performance of ministries was reported at 45 per cent translating to D plain.

Infotrak's Senior Field operations manager Johvine Wanyingo explained that 52 per cent of the respondents opined that Cabinet performance was poor while 28 per cent said it was average.

Fourteen per cent of the respondents said Cabinet's performance was good while only 6 per cent gave it an excellent.

Wanyingo however pointed out that two ministries stood out after scoring a C plain.

The tow are; Ministry of ICT and Digital Economy at 54 per cent and the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Public works which scored 50 per cent.

They were followed by Ministry of Defense (49 per cent), Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage (48 per cent), Health (47 per cent) Education (47 per cent), Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts (47 per cent), Interior and National Administration (47 per cent) and Environment and Forestry also at 47 per cent.

Those listed as least performing as per the study are Ministries of National Treasury and Economic Planning and that of Energy after being given a score of E.

Infotrak said a total of 2,149 respondents were contacted through computer assisted telephonic interviews.

Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki (Interior and Administration of National Government) Ezekiel Machogu (Education) and Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and Arts) were ranked among the best performing.

The study rated Kindiki at 27 per cent, Machogu 12 per cent and Namwamba at 8 per cent.

CSs Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Alfred Mutua (Foreign and Diaspora Affairs) and Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads, Transport and Public Works) scored between 5 and 4 per cent.

Those who received the least rankings are CSs Salim Mvurya (Mining) at 0.2 per cent, Florence Bore (Labor and Social protection) at 0.2 per cent, Rebecca Miano (East African Community) at 0.3 per cent and Soipan Tuya (Environment) at 0.4 per cent.