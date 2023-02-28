Kenya: Why Kenyan Football Needs Media to Rise From the Ashes

Nairobi — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) CEO Barry Otieno has appealed to the media and other stakeholders in the football industry to help resurrect the game by attracting more sponsors and partners on board.

Otieno admitted that the task of rescuing Kenyan football from the rumble cannot be achieved by the federation alone rather requires concerted efforts by every one in the sector.

"Of course, negotiations are ongoing with other partners to ensure that FKF assets bring commercial value. As we have mentioned numerous times before, the federation cannot do this alone...we need your support, the media," Otieno said.

He added: "We need the support of the clubs...we need the support of the fans to build a brand that gives value to these commercial partners. So we are discussing not only for the women's football or WPL but also for all FKF assets."

The federation on Tuesday secured a three-year Ksh 60million-sponsorship from gaming firm Mozzartbet towards the FKF Cup, which commences this weekend.

Otieno described the sponsorship as a cause for celebration in lieu of the tough times Kenyan football has gone through in securing partners.

"I think today we speak about Mozzart and say thank you to them. They are the first one to come on board. We are really grateful...I think we will celebrate a bit and then it's back to work and try to bring on more sponsors," he said.

The winner of the domestic competition will walk away with Kshs 2 million as the losing finalists collect Kshs 1 million.

The third-best team will be awarded Ksh 700,000 as the fourth-place finishers collect Ksh 500,000.

Otieno revealed that it is all systems go for the federation as they seek to stage a successful domestic cup competition that will see the winner represent Kenya in next year's Caf Confederations Cup.

"The federation will hire all venues to be used for this. We will pay match officials from this money. We will also do the branding and do livestreaming... as agreed with Mozzart, we are planning to have at least 16 matches produced and put on various social media platforms," he said.

Otieno added:" We still continue to negotiate with a broadcast partner for free-to-air matches. Hopefully, if we get that then it is not only a plus for Mozzart but for Kenyan football."

Mozzartbet's country manager Sasa Krneta expressed his company's delight at working with FKF to organize such a high-calibre competition.

"This move is big because working with FKF on this competition will boost our visibility and help the federation organize a successful competition. We are happy to work with them as this is part of our commitment to helping grow the Kenyan sporting community. We urge other corporates to come on board and support the industry," Krneta said.

Krneta added that he expects the domestic competition to help Kenyan clubs and players gain exposure across the continent.

Some of the top-tier sides in action include AFC Leopards who will be away to Zetech Titans, league defending champions Tusker FC face Berlin at Kasarani Annex, Gor Mahia tackle Kibera Soccer as Kenya Police face Scarlet.