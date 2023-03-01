Zimbabwe: Rimbi Tours Bus Involved in Accident On Barred Harare-Nyamapanda Route

28 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Malawi bound Rimbi Tours bus was Tuesday involved in a fatal accident at Mutoko growth point.

The bus was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner vehicle killing a motorcyclist and leaving his passenger seriously injured.

Earlier this month, Rimbi Tours was banned from plying the Harare - Nyamapanda route after one of its buses was involved in an accident while racing with a Zebra Kiss owned bus along the highway.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana confirmed the accident on his official Twitter account.

"A Rimbi Tours bus on its way to Malawi was involved in an accident with a motorbike and a Toyota Fortuner at Mutoko Growth Point along the Harare Nyamapanda highway.

"The accident claimed the life of the biker who was run over and his passenger was seriously injured," Mangwana said.

