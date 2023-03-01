Kenya: MPs Committee to Probe Claims Kenyatta Govt Spent Sh55 Billion Illegally

28 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — National Assembly's Public Petitions Committee is today expected to begin hearing a claim that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration illegally spent Sh55 billion in the last days.

Consumer Federation of Kenya secretary general Stephen Mutoro petitioned the National Assembly to look into allegations that the former regime spent the money between July and September contrary to Article 223 of the Constitution.

In a petition filed in the National Assembly, Mutoro said Jubilee administration spent the money without the approval of Parliament.

The COFEK Secretary General stated that the lack of accountability in the run-up to the transition from one administration to another was a matter of great concern.

Mutoro said he was concerned that Government spent the money at a time when the country was grappling with a huge public debt, high inflation and a high cost of living.

