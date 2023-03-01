Kenya: President Ruto Elevates Mudavadi's Powers in Latest Govt Restructuring

1 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto has elevated the powers of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the latest government restructuring to better delivery of services to Kenyans.

The Cabinet chaired by President Ruto on Tuesday assigned Mudavadi with the responsibility of overseeing the performance management function in all government Ministries.

The function had previously been domiciled in the Office of the Deputy President.

"This aims to entrench productivity as the administration's mantra while also enhancing accountability," read in part a dispatch from the Cabinet.

Mudavadi's elevation followed the Cabinet's appraisal of the outcome of the Finacial Yeaer 2021/22 Performance Contracting Cycle of all Ministries, State Departments, and State Agencies.

"To realize this objective, the administration's first contracting cycle will crystalize the Ministerial Priorities approved during the Cabinet Retreat held at the beginning of the year," the dispatch added.

Mudavadi is the Principal Assistant to President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua in the coordination and supervision of government ministries and state departments.

The latest move by President Ruto is indicative of President Ruto's commitment to distinguish the roles of his deputy and Gachagua.

President Ruto meanwhile dispatched Mudavadi to Baku, Azerbaijan for a three-day visit to represent him in a Summit-Level meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic global recovery.

