Zimbabwe to Host Two English County Teams

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will host two English county cricket teams, Durham and Glamorgan, in Harare this March.

The visitors will play against local select sides across three formats.

The pre-season tour will start off with Durham facing Southerns and Glamorgan taking on Northerns in three-day action scheduled for 4-6 March at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians Sports Club respectively.

This will be followed by six T20 matches set for 8, 9 and 10 March at Harare Sports Club, with two matches being played per day.

Four 50-over games pencilled in for 12 and 14 March will then wrap up the tour.

Durham last visited Zimbabwe together with Derbyshire in March 2020, but that tour had to be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glamorgan will be in the country for the first time since 1995.

Commenting on the significance of the tour by the county teams, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Durham and Glamorgan county teams to our country for a very important tour that will go a long way in exposing especially our young and upcoming players to the rigours of high-level cricket."

Ball-by-ball coverage of all the matches will be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket app, which is free to download across both iOS and Android mobile devices.

MATCH SCHEDULE: DURHAM AND GLAMORGAN IN ZIMBABWE 2023