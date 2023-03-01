Zimbabwe to Host Two English County Teams

1 March 2023
263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) will host two English county cricket teams, Durham and Glamorgan, in Harare this March.

The visitors will play against local select sides across three formats.

The pre-season tour will start off with Durham facing Southerns and Glamorgan taking on Northerns in three-day action scheduled for 4-6 March at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians Sports Club respectively.

This will be followed by six T20 matches set for 8, 9 and 10 March at Harare Sports Club, with two matches being played per day.

Four 50-over games pencilled in for 12 and 14 March will then wrap up the tour.

Durham last visited Zimbabwe together with Derbyshire in March 2020, but that tour had to be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while Glamorgan will be in the country for the first time since 1995.

Commenting on the significance of the tour by the county teams, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said: "We are thrilled to be welcoming Durham and Glamorgan county teams to our country for a very important tour that will go a long way in exposing especially our young and upcoming players to the rigours of high-level cricket."

Ball-by-ball coverage of all the matches will be available on the Zimbabwe Cricket app, which is free to download across both iOS and Android mobile devices.

MATCH SCHEDULE: DURHAM AND GLAMORGAN IN ZIMBABWE 2023

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.