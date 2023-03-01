Rwanda: Over 500 Tonnes of Single-Use Plastics to Be Recycled

In 2021, as Rwanda celebrated World Environment Day observed annually on June 5 to encourage awareness and action for the protection of the environment, the Sustainable Management of Single Use Plastics project was launched. The project's aim was to push for the reuse of plastic items through the collection and recycling of plastic waste, hence, curbing plastic pollution in Rwanda.

Designed for a five-year stretch (2021-2025), the project is monitored by Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA) and the Private Sector Federation (PSF).

During the initiation phase, PSF was set to mobilise Rwf690.6 million from private institutions for the collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling of single-use plastics.

The project was divided into three parts; the first was to establish a mechanism for the collection, transportation, and recycling of single-use plastics; the second was to get funds for the project; and the third was to create awareness, conduct research, and disseminate.

"Almost three years since the project was launched, over 500 tonnes of single-use plastics have been collected in different districts around the country. The project was developed to enhance current practices in plastic waste management, focusing on improving existing infrastructures," said PSF's CEO, Stephen Ruzibiza.

Enviroserve Rwanda Green Park, the company hired to collect and recycle single-use plastics throughout the project's run, is dedicated to electronic and electrical waste recycling, green growth, and the circular economy, and currently collects and recycles single-use plastic.

"Enviroserve has recycled over 400 tonnes of single-use plastics and turned them into thermoplastics pellets, and exported them as industrial raw materials. Around 100 tonnes of single-use plastics are collected monthly in Kigali City, in March we are going to start collecting single-use plastics across the country," said Olivier Mbera, Country Director Manager of Enviroserve Rwanda Green Park.

So far, PSF has mobilised 50 per cent of the targeted funds from private institutions. Through the project, REMA hopes to eliminate single-use plastics from the Rwandan landscape.

In 2019, the country enacted Law 17/2019, prohibiting the manufacturing, importing, and use of plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items.

Rwanda wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 38% by 2030. Only nine per cent of the over 400 million tonnes of plastic produced around the world each year, according to the 2018 UN Environment Report on Single-Use Plastics, is recycled. There will be about 12 billion tonnes of plastic waste in landfills and the environment by 2050 if current consumption patterns and waste disposal practices do not improve.