Rwanda: Kagame to Receive CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award

President Paul Kagame will receive CAF President's Outstanding Achievement Award 2022 in a glamorous awarding ceremony that will take place in Kigali on March 14.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) presents the award to individuals in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the development of sports in 2022.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe will be conferring the award to Kagame and King Mohammed VI of Morocco after the duo was chosen for the award for the year 2022.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other CAF guests will also be in attendance of the awarding ceremony which will be held before the 73rd FIFA Congress scheduled takes place in Kigali on March 16.

It is during the congress that the FIFA presidential elections will take place. Infantino is likely to be re-elected after he was confirmed as the sole candidate for the top position.