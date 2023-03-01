Rwanda: Norrsken Kigali House Announces Third Phase of Construction

Norrsken Kigali House, Africa's biggest hub for entrepreneurs, has broken ground for the final phase of the construction (Phase 3) of its Kigali House which will commence on March 1.

The Norrsken Kigali House phase 3 construction is a state-of-the-art office building that is set to transform the Kigali central business district skyline.

The project is expected to house corporate companies and budding entrepreneurs bringing significant economic benefits to Rwanda.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Pascal Murasira, the Country Manager for Norrsken Kigali House Kigali said, "We are excited to be breaking ground on the final chapter of building the Norrsken Kigali House. This transformative project underlines our commitment to building Africa's biggest startup hub and environment for entrepreneurship in the country."

The current Norrsken Kigali House structure houses more than 1,200 members from over 20 countries.

"This project represents our commitment to delivering exceptional construction projects that exceed our future partners expectations and our mission of helping entrepreneurs solve the world's biggest challenges and contributing to the building of the Africa startup ecosystem," added Murasira.

The new four-story building of 3,820 square metres will have a 360 degrees view of the city.

The design and construction will be done by Rwandan firms Atelier and HYGEBAT, respectively. The construction will last for 12 months.

According to Amin Gafaranga, the founder of Atelier, the house design is in line with Rwanda's green infrastructure ambitions and will also bring a new feel to the city.

"The Norrsken Kigali House has been designed as a building that looks good but also feels great for the people that will use it as workspace," said Gafaranga.

About Norrsken Kigali House

Norrsken is a non-religious, non-partisan and non-profit foundation, founded in 2016.

Norrsken believes that entrepreneurs building rapidly scalable businesses are their best bet at solving some of the hardest and biggest problems in the world. Their mission is to support them on every step of that journey.

They do that by connecting founders with capital, knowledge, world-class working facilities and a global network of exceptional individuals and organizations.

For more information about the house, visit https://www.norrsken.org/