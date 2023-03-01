Rwanda: Nyagatare Tops in Performances Contracts

Nyagatare district was ranked first in delivering on the Imihigo (performance contracts) scoring 81.64per cent for the year 2021-2022, followed by Huye and Rulindo districts, with 80.97per cent, and 79.86per cent, respectively. Burera came in last with 61.79per cent.

The top three districts were awarded for their outstanding performance while President Paul Kagame also commended them.

While presenting results of districts' performance evaluation during the 18th National Dialogue (Umushyikirano), Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente said that evaluations were based on principles of efficiency and completion targets that were set.

He commended Eastern Province's consistent good performance, which also emerged as the best performing with 79.05per cent points. The Southern Province came second with 78.14per cent, followed by the Western Province (76.58per cent), Kigali City (75.53per cent), and the Northern Province (70.22per cent).

His presentation also highlighted performance at the Central government levels, with 78.7per cent of economics transformation performance contracts met, 73.64per cent of transformational governance and 73.25per cent of social transformation.

Overall, the average score of Imihigo at the district level stood at 76.5per cent.

The Premier also noted that criteria used to rank government entities include determining whether the set Imihigo aimed to improve citizens' social welfare and their sense of urgency, all with the goal of improving accountability and accelerating citizen-centered development.

By the same occasion, local and central government leaders also signed new performance contracts for the years 2022-2023.

District performance

1. Nyagatare district: 81.64per cent

2. Huye district: 80.97per cent

3. Rulindo district: 79.86per cent

4. Nyaruguru district: 79.76per cent

5. Rwamagana district: 79.57per cent

6. Rusizi district: 79.27per cent

7.Ruhango district: 79.11per cent

8.Gatsibo district: 79.05per cent

9.Kamonyi district: 79.02per cent

10.Ngoma district: 79per cent

11.Karongi district: 78.97per cent

12.Muhanga district: 78.9per cent

13.Rubavu district: 78.74per cent

14.Kirehe district: 78.68per cent

15.Giasagara district: 78.55per cent

16.Nyabihu district: 78.41per cent

17.Kayonza district: 78.15per cent

18.Ngororero district: 77.76per cent

19.Nyanza district: 77.66per cent

20.Bugesera district: 77.26per cent

21. Nyamasheke district: 76.66per cent

22. Nyamagabe district: 71.11per cent

23. Gakenke district: 70.91per cent

24. Gicumbi district: 70.88per cent

25. Musanze district: 67.65per cent

26. Rutsiro district: 66.27per cent

27. Burera district: 61.79per cent