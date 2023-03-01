Tanzania: Mwinyi Asks Religious Organisations to Address Social Conflicts

1 March 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi has reminded religious leaders of their role to ensure unnecessary social conflicts and crimes associated with moral decay are minimized so that the government's responsibility to serve people becomes easy.

"We need to remain united and committed to address challenges," Dr Mwinyi informed the leaders of Shia Ithna Asheri community in when he the community leaders led by Alhaj Sheikh Hemed Jalalah.

He said political and religious differences should not in any way divide Tanzanians.

He explained that religious organizations have a duty to help the Government raise public awareness over observing religious teachings, obey the laws, and promote good behavior among young people so that the country can have good citizens.

"We thank faith-based and religious organizations in support of the government's initiative to provide better services to the people such as water, schools and health, among others," Dr Mwinyi praised w.

Dr Mwinyi's regular engagement with leaders of different faith based and religious organizations focus on promoting peace, tolerance and maintaining unity in the country.

On his part Sheikh Jalalah informed the President Mwinyi, that they visited the State House to meet and commend him for the great work he has been doing for Zanzibaris and also pray him so that he leads the nation in peace.

Sheikh Jalalah thanked Dr Mwinyi "We promise to continue supporting you along with praying for you and the country so that we remain."

