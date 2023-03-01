Tanzania, Swiss Trade Boost As Stcc Unveiled in Dar

TANZANIA is optimistic that the newly launched Switzerland-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce (STCC) will attract more businesses, ease Tanzanian-Swiss markets accessibility and strengthen economic cooperation ties between the two countries.

Speaking at an official launch of the Commerce (STCC) during Monday's evening reception held at the Swiss Residence in Dar es Salaam, the Deputy Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade, Exaud Kigahe commended Tanzania-Swiss' business communities of using the platform to facilitate businesses between the two countries.

"I would like to commend the business communities of Tanzania and Switzerland for using this Chamber of Commerce as a bridge to facilitate business between Tanzania and Switzerland.

"As we know, Swiss Chambers of Commerce represent the interests of Swiss companies, their local representatives, and other business people involved in bilateral trade," he said.

Elaborating, he invited Swiss companies in Tanzania to invest in various sectors including manufacturing, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, mineral processing, pharmaceuticals and the blue economy.

In response, Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda expressed her optimism that the STCC will act as a gateway for Swiss and Tanzanian businesses to prosper and further catalyze investments to the latter as well as advance economic relations.

"The creation of the Chamber is a sign of trust in Tanzania's future. The STCC will be a platform for the organisation to connect and exchange, develop business and investment opportunities and build and maintain economic bonds between our two countries," the secretary told approximately 120 business personalities attending the event.

Representing the STCC founding members, Ms Amne Kagasheki appreciated the efforts of the Embassy of Switzerland in facilitating the creation of the Chamber as well as hosting the formal launch.

In her address, she highlighted the benefits of being a member of such an association and encouraged other businesspersons and businesses to join the network.

Welcoming the business community, government officials, and private sector stakeholders who attended the colorful evening reception, which brought together the business community, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Tanzania, Didier Chassot said the main objective of the STCC is to promote economic cooperation and opportunities between Switzerland and Tanzania.

The Switzerland - Tanzania Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization for companies and individuals interested in commerce and trade between Switzerland and Tanzania.

The main objective of the STCC in Tanzania is to serve as a networking organization. The chamber creates platforms where company executives and individuals can meet, connect and generate business opportunities for the benefit of our members.

The Chamber of Commerce has close cooperation with the Embassy of Switzerland in Tanzania that is an Honorary Member of the Chamber.