Tanzania: Stakeholders Meet in Dar to Deliberate On Education

EDUCATION and environmental stakeholders are meeting in Dar es Salaam for two days to deliberate on the crucial area of education for sustainable development (ESD), with the aim of promoting the contribution of learning content to the survival and prosperity of humanity.

The high-level meeting coordinated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is a regional initiative emanating from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministerial forum held last year in Lilongwe, Malawi, where Tanzania also participated.

In the forum, the SADC ministers responsible for education and training approved the SADC's- ESD strategic framework (2022-2030) to guide the formulation of country specifically the ESD Strategic Frameworks to ensure sustainable economic well-being and a sustainable environment.

The Principal Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, Mr Khamis Abdulla Said officiating at the meeting, yesterday said the matter was indeed timely and relevant considering the adverse impact of climate change in the world.

According to him, the necessity to ensure that the young generation, and indeed everyone, is well informed and equipped on climate change mitigation and adaptation was critical.

"It is very clear that the negative effects of climate change and the need for sustainable living have become so severe in recent years and cannot be left to individual actors. Hence, the multidimensional response to tackle climate change is imperative," said Mr Abdulla.

This being the case, he noted education as key to addressing climate change as it empowers, motivates, and encourages people to change their attitudes and behaviour and make informed decisions.

He added that "ESD for 2030 agenda seeks to harmonize the core dimension of economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection by providing the guiding principles to ensure education's contribution to building a more just and sustainable world."

Mr Abdulla indicated that Tanzania was currently developing a transformative education system towards attaining Sustainable Development Agenda 2030. This aligns with the UN Transforming Education Agenda, where Tanzania reaffirmed its position on education reforms in policy and basic education curriculum during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77).

Under the directive of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the government's efforts are geared toward ensuring a transformative education system in Tanzania.

He pointed out that the education reform process included the ongoing revision of the education and training policy, legislation, and basic education curriculum. The reform process has reached out to all education stakeholders, and it is anticipated that the process will have a transformative impact on the education system.

UNESCO Dar es Salaam Head of Office and Representative, Mr Michel Toto disclosed that developing an ESD Strategic Framework was a key step towards coordinating efforts by various stakeholders, including the government, CSOs, Development Partners, academia, and the youth.

For his part, the Director for Basic Education at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Venance Manori viewed that the framework will mark the road to the delivery of education that empowers people to change the way they think and work towards a sustainable future both in the formal and informal education.