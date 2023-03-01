Seychelles Targeted As High-End Market for Weddings and Honeymoons for Chinese Couples

With the aim of promoting Seychelles as a high-end market for weddings and honeymoons for young Chinese couples, a group of Chinese travel agents and media were in Seychelles between January and February.

According to Tourism Seychelles - the marketing arm of the Tourism Department- this was the first group of Chinese travel agents to come to Seychelles since China reopened its borders in early January after they were closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese wedding planners present provide Chinese clients with premium planning and execution services for overseas destination wedding ceremonies for young couples who accept new concepts and are loyal to high-quality brands and services focusing on eco-tourism.

Jean-Luc Lai-Lam, the director for China, Tourism Seychelles, said that "the wedding planners were able to meet with different service providers from properties and locations, flower providers, local photographers and more."

He added that "being able to be in the destination to understand what is physically possible and to draw up different business opportunities for the destination targeting the demanding Chinese wedding and honeymoon market is a very important step in developing this segment."

The agents' and media's focus also looked at the eco-tourism and cultural aspects of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

"Seychelles is an amazing destination that has more to offer than just sun, sea and sand. The group was amazed by the pristine natural environment of our granitic and coralline islands and the high quality of our products and services of our different properties on offer," said Lai-Lam.

The director for China for Tourism Seychelles added that together with the combination of the historical and cultural aspects of the destination, the agents concluded that Seychelles is a world apart from it's competitors.

The agents started receiving Chinese bookings to Seychelles well before the end of the visit.

Lai-Lam expressed his satisfaction with completing this first mission with the Chinese trade since 2020 and said that the reconnection with Seychelles would not have been possible without the support of the different local partners.