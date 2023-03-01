Uganda: Omoding Sworn in As New Serere County MP

Kampala, Uganda — Emmanuel Omoding has taken oath as the newly elected Member of Parliament for Serere County. Serere County is located in Serere District in Teso sub-region.

Omoding took oath during the Tuesday, 28 February 2023 plenary sitting that was chaired by Speaker Anita Among.

This was the first sitting since MPs were sent on recess to monitor and oversee the implementation of the Parish Development Model (PDM) in their respective constituencies.

During the swearing-in process, the speaker congratulated the new MP before handing him a copy of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and the Rules of Procedure of Parliament to facilitate his legislative duties.

Omoding is the son of the late Patrick Okabe, the former Serere County MP who along with his wife, Christine Okabe perished in a fatal road accident at Naboa on Mbale-Tirinyi road on 19 December 2022.

Okabe's sudden demise resulted in the position of MP for Serere County falling vacant, prompting a by-election which was conducted on 23rd February 2023.

Omoding, who contested as an independent candidate emerged the winner of the polls having garnered 15,638 votes against the second-best National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Philip Oucor who got 13,206 votes.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) flag bearer, Alice Alaso and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)'s Emmanuel Eratu got 3,335 and 1,252 votes respectively, while another independent candidate, Martin Onguruco got 2,523 votes.