Africa: Media Opportunities With African Legends On Thursday At Cairo International Stadium

CAF is offering an media opportunity with some of Africa's legends ahead of the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023.

Accredited media are invited to the event which will take place before Senegal vs Benin according to the following details:

Venue: Mixed Zone of Cairo International Stadium

Date: Thursday, March 02, 2023

Time: 15:00 - 15:30

Invited Legends

Nader El Sayed, Egypt: Former player of the U-17 and U-20 teams of Egypt, with more than 100 caps for the senior team. Former goalkeeper of Zamalek SC, FC Bruges, Al Masry, Al Ahly SC, among others.

Jimmy Adjovi-Boco, Benin: Former defender of RC Lens (France) and Benin. Director of the Diambars Training Center and advisor to the Minister of Sports of Benin.

Pape Thiaw, Senegal: Former player of Teranga Lions and Member of the 2002 Senegal team, winner of the TotalEnergies CHAN 2022 as a coach, and member of TSG of TotalEnergies U20 AFCON 2023.

For more details, please contact communications@cafonline.com