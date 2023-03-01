Rwanda: Women Basketball League Resumes March 11

28 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

After a one-month break, teams are getting ready to return to basketball courts when the women's basketball league action resumes on March 11.

The league started on January 27 but took a break after just one match day after players were summoned on national team duty to start preparations for the FIBA Women's AfroBasket Zone V Qualifiers that concluded in Kampala, Uganda, a week ago.

Rwanda had a disastrous campaign which left national coach Cheikh Sarr with many holes to fill after failing to beat any of their opposing sides during the qualifiers.

The girls have now returned to their respective teams and Times Sport understands that various clubs have already started preparations before the league action resumes on March 11.

Teams will be using various basketball courts including Lycée de Kigali Gymnasium and RP IPRC-Kigali and venues outside of Kigali.

