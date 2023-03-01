Rwanda to Take Part in 2023 African Paralympic Games

28 February 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The National Paralympic Committee (NPC-Rwanda) has confirmed Rwanda's participation at the African Paralympic Games 2023 scheduled from September 3-12 in Accra, Ghana.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Tuesday by NPC president, Jean-Baptiste Murema.

The country is expected to be represented in different disciplines namely Amputee football, Goalball, Sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair Tennis, Athletics and Powerlifting.

"Rwanda will participate, and we want these disciplines to participate because it is a good opportunity, but we will first discuss with the Ministry of Sports to see the budget " said Murema

Rwanda is one of 36 nations expected to participate at tournament will also serve as the pathway of the 2024 Paralympic games qualifiers.

Samson Deen, President of the African Paralympic Committee (AFPC), expressed his excitement in having the event in his home country Ghana.

"Ghana is highly privileged to host and organise the first edition of the African Para Games," said Deen.

"The African Paralympic Committee can boast of an ultra-modern office with the necessary facilities and accessories and dedicated staff to facilitate a smooth administration and management of our organisation," he added.

Deen also mentioned that they aim to increase the number of athletes qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

