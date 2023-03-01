Somalia: Joint Statement On Somalia

28 February 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
The following is a Joint Statement by Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Representatives of Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America met in Washington, D.C. to discuss Somalia's security, state-building, development, and humanitarian priorities.

The partners expressed support for the Federal Government of Somalia's focus on counterterrorism and capacity building. They discussed how to better support Somalia's fight against al-Shabaab and prepare for the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia drawdown, and agreed to strengthen coordination of international security assistance. Partners agreed on the importance of ensuring timely delivery of stabilization assistance to newly liberated areas. They committed to support Somalia's efforts to meet the benchmarks on weapons and ammunition management to enable the UN Security Council to fully lift the arms controls on the Federal Government of Somalia.

The partners encourage and support Somalia's National Consultative Council (NCC) process in promoting political reconciliation and to delineate the roles and responsibilities of levels of government in Somalia, including by finalizing the constitution.

The partners expressed concern about the ongoing conflict in and around Lascanood and called on all parties to adhere to the ceasefire, de-escalate, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and engage in constructive and peaceful dialogue.

They also expressed concern about the ongoing humanitarian crisis driven by Somalia's worst drought on record. They welcomed support along with international actors to meet the immediate needs of the Somali people, while also strengthening Somalia's ability to withstand future climate shocks.

The partners agreed to continue work within these areas and reconvene in Doha, Qatar, within the next three months for ongoing discussions and to take stock of progress.

