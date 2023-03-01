Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON U-20 - Bojang Named Best Coach of Group Stage

Gambia coach Abdoulie Bojang has been named the Best Coach of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023 group stage.

The former Scorpions midfielder led his Young Scorpions to the quarter-finals of the tournament with three consecutive victories that led them to top Group C with nine points.

Bojang charges needed a late goal from captain Alagie Saine to edge Tunisia 1-0 in their opening match.

The WAFU-A runners-up followed up with a dominant 2-0 victory over Zambia before seeing off Benin 1-0 to set up a date with debutants South Sudan in the quarter-finals.

Abdoulie Bojang is one of Gambia's most respected coaches with his approach to matches making him fans favourite.

He was in charge of the Baby Scorpions (U-17) before being promoted to take up the vacant U-20 post following the departure of Mattar M'Boge.

An elegant midfielder during his playing days Bojang won the Gambia Football Federation Division One League in 2013 with his boyhood club Steve Biko.

He will be hoping to qualify the Young Scorpions to their second FIFA U-20 World Cup appearance.